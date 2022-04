Wire Mesh Maker Intertranscom Sees 2021 Turnover Almost Double to RON1.7B YOY

Wire Mesh Maker Intertranscom Sees 2021 Turnover Almost Double to RON1.7B YOY. Intertranscom Impex, a producer of wire mesh with a plant in Bacau, almost doubled its turnover in 2021, to RON1.7 billion, while profit posted an over fourfold increase from 2020, to RON174.8 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]