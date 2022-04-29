 
April 29, 2022

SportGuru posts sales of approximately 40 million lei in 2021, the best year in the company’s history
SportGuru posts sales of approximately 40 million lei in 2021, the best year in the company’s history.

Sport Guru, the most important retailer and distributor of specialized sports equipment, recorded in 2021 total sales of 38.4 million lei, an increase of 62% compared to 2020, and a net profit of 2,8 million lei, +64% compared to the previous year. “2021 was the best year in the history... The (...)

