Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates : Engaging the patrimonial liability of the management and supervisory bodies of an insolvent/ bankrupt company in Romania
Apr 29, 2022
According to the provisions of the Romanian Insolvency Law no. 85/2014, the persons that are responsible for the insolvency/ bankruptcy of the legal person are the members of the management and / or supervisory bodies of the company, directors or administrators, as well as any other persons who (...)
