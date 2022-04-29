The electric car sharing service Spark has contributed to a reduction of 7,300 tonnes of harmful emissions

The electric car sharing service Spark has contributed to a reduction of 7,300 tonnes of harmful emissions. Since the start of the service in 2016 to this moment the electric car sharing service SPARK has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 7.3 million kilograms of harmful emissions in all three countries where it operates. In Romania, the direct impact of the electric fleet has meant the... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]