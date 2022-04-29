Killnet claims cyber-attacks against websites of Romanian public bodies and private organisations. SRI: Cyber attackers used equipment from outside Romania



The cyber-attacks this morning against websites of Romanian public bodies and private organisations have been claimed by the Pro-Russia cybercrime group Killnet and justified by them by the fact that Romania supports Ukraine in the military conflict with Russia, according to Romania’s National (...)