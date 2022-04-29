SIF Oltenia Shareholders Approve Payment of RON15M Dividends from 2021 Profit

SIF Oltenia Shareholders Approve Payment of RON15M Dividends from 2021 Profit. Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) shareholders approved distribution of 39.95% of the 2021 net profit (RON37.5 million) or RON15 million as dividends, which ensures a gross dividend per share of RON0.03, during the general meeting whose decisions where published on the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]