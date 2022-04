ROCA Industry Buys Wire Product Maker Dial Harsova

ROCA Industry Buys Wire Product Maker Dial Harsova. ROCA Industry, a holding company set up by ROCA Investments as Holdingorck1 with the Trade Register, which serves as an umbrella for various Romanian construction material manufacturers, announced the acquisition wire product manufacturer Dial in Harsova in its entirety in a EUR14 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]