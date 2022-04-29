AgriMin Chesnoiu: In Romania we have nothing to fear about the prospect of a food crisis, we can talk instead about food waste



AgriMin Chesnoiu: In Romania we have nothing to fear about the prospect of a food crisis, we can talk instead about food waste.

Minister of Agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu declared on Friday, in western Timisoara, that in Romania we have nothing to fear about the prospect of a food crisis, and in our country we can talk instead about food waste, given that last year more than 2 million tonnes of food were thrown... The (...)