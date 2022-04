Agricover Group Posts 50% Growth in Revenue to RON1.7B in 2021

Agricover Group Posts 50% Growth in Revenue to RON1.7B in 2021. Agricover Group, the leader of the agribusiness market in Romania, ended 2021 with RON1.71 billion revenue, an increase of 50% year-on-year, as a result of an increase in market shares, it said in a release. Consolidated revenue stood at RON1.13 billion in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]