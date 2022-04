Energy Ministry Approves Distribution of RON3.8B Dividends by Hidroelectrica

Energy Ministry Approves Distribution of RON3.8B Dividends by Hidroelectrica. Romania’s Energy Ministry, as majority shareholder and Fondul Proprietatea as shareholder (20%) of Hidroelectrica approved payment of RON3.8 billion dividends by the country’s largest electricity producer, on April 28. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]