 
Romaniapress.com

May 2, 2022

First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, visits Romania in support of Ukrainian refugees
May 2, 2022

First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, visits Romania in support of Ukrainian refugees.

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will pay a visit to Romania and Slovakia on May 5-9 to meet with members of the US military and diplomatic staff, with Ukrainian refugees, humanitarian workers and teachers, the First Lady’s office informed on Monday, as reported by Reuters. (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Zenith Hotel in Mamaia Expects Better Season in 2022 The four-star Zenith Hotel in the Black Sea resort of Mamaia expects a better summer season in 2022 than last year’s, when it was close to the reference year 2019.

Romania Raises RON245M Selling Bonds At 6.93% Yield Romania's finance ministry raised EUR245 million on Monday (May 2), below the planned level of RON300 million, selling bonds maturing in 2027, at an annual average yield of 6.93%.

Credit Europe Bank Romania Switches To RON70M Net Profit In 2021 Vs. RON17M Loss In 2020 Credit Europe Bank Romania on Monday said it ended 2021 with a net profit of RON70 million, compared to loss of RON17 million in 2020.

ROCA Industry Signs Contract For Full Takeover Of Dial, Romanian Wire Product Manufacturer ROCA Industry, a holding company set up by ROCA Investments as Holdingorck1 with the Trade Register, has signed a contract for a full (100%) takeover of Dial, a Romanian company with over 20 years of experience in manufacturing wire products, such as fence (...)

European Commission Approves EUR1.9M Romanian State Aid for Tarom The European Commission has approved a EUR1.9 million Romanian aid measure to compensate Tarom for the damage suffered on 14 routes due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions between July 1 – December 31, 2020.

Bucharest City Hall Returns To Bucharest Stock Exchange With New Bond Issue The bonds issued by the Municipality of Bucharest through the City Hall of Bucharest (PMB) are now traded on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Romania Forex Reserves Grow To EUR40.5B On Month In April 2022 Romania's foreign exchange reserves increased by EUR358 million in April 2022 versus March 2022, to EUR40.5 billion, central bank data showed Monday.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |