CNAB: No information loss following the repeated cyber attacks in the recent days

CNAB: No information loss following the repeated cyber attacks in the recent days. The servers that manage the websites of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB) have been subjected to repeated cyber attacks in recent days, but no information has been lost, CNAB announced on Monday. “In the last few days, the servers that manage CNAB websites have been subjected to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]