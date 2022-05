AROBS Transilvania Budgets 17% Higher Turnover for 2022 to RON200M and RON47M Net Profit, Up 10% YOY

AROBS Transilvania Budgets 17% Higher Turnover for 2022 to RON200M and RON47M Net Profit, Up 10% YOY. AROBS Transilvania Software, a tech company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the AROBS ticker, targets RON197.3 million, RON54.9 million EBITDA and net profit worth RON47.3 million at end-2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]