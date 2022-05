Banca Transilvania Shareholders OK RON800M Dividends from 2021 Profit

The shareholders of Banca Transilvania (TLV), among which Pillar II pension funds, regional investment funds, the EBRD, approved the distribution of RON800 million from 2021 profit under the form of dividends, the equivalent of a 5.2% return, as well as a RON765 million share capital hike via