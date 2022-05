Swedish Giant Ericsson Gets CSAT Greenlight to Build 5G Networks in Romania

Sweden's Ericsson, one of the world's biggest suppliers of equipment, software and services for telecom operators, got the ok from Romania's National Defense Council (CSAT) to sell and install 5G networks in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]