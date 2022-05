Farm Machinery Maker Maschio Gaspardo Projects 2022 EUR70M Turnover in Romania

Farm Machinery Maker Maschio Gaspardo Projects 2022 EUR70M Turnover in Romania. Italian-held Maschio Gaspardo, which produces farm machinery in Romania in the plant of Chisineu-Cris of Arad county, expects to generate EUR70 million turnover in 2022, after having lifted production capacity by 20% last year, according to Mirco Maschio, chairman of Maschio Gaspardo (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]