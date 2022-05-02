wrs, Romania’s representative to the 2022 Eurovision: We are prepared. I do not feel intimidated, I feel challenged



Romania’s representative to the 2022 Eurovision, wrs, has left for Turin on Monday, where the European song contest will take place. wrs, who will participate with the “Llamame” song, declared that he feels ready, that he rehearsed until the last moment and has the feeling that “what will happen (...)