Credit Europe Bank Romania Switches To RON70M Net Profit In 2021 Vs. RON17M Loss In 2020. Credit Europe Bank Romania on Monday said it ended 2021 with a net profit of RON70 million, compared to loss of RON17 million in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]