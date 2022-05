European Commission Approves EUR1.9M Romanian State Aid for Tarom

European Commission Approves EUR1.9M Romanian State Aid for Tarom. The European Commission has approved a EUR1.9 million Romanian aid measure to compensate Tarom for the damage suffered on 14 routes due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions between July 1 – December 31, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]