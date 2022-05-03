Altius, a company that offers premium veterinary solutions, chooses One Tower building space for its offices

Altius, a company that offers premium veterinary solutions, chooses One Tower building space for its offices. ALTIUS, leader in the Romanian veterinary market, has relocated its offices to the One Tower building, one of the first green buildings in Romania, starting April this year. The Class A office building within part of One Floreasca City multifunctional development already houses a community of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]