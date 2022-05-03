Teilor Holding posts a combined turnover of approximately 283 million lei in 2021
May 3, 2022
Teilor Holding posts a combined turnover of approximately 283 million lei in 2021.
TEILOR Holding SA, a group of companies that includes the chain of luxury jewelry stores, TEILOR, the financial lending company Invest Intermed GF IFN, and Teilor Invest Exchange, posts a combined turnover of the three entities of 282.7 million lei, an increase of 47% compared to 2020, EBITDA (...)
