President Iohannis signs decrees appointing 196 magistrates

President Iohannis signs decrees appointing 196 magistrates. President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday signed the decrees appointing trainee judges and prosecutors who passed the capacity exam between November 2021 and April 2022, the Presidential Administration informed. Thus, a number of 111 judges and 85 prosecutors were appointed, Agerpres reports. The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]