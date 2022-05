Romanian virtual assistants developer Druid raises USD 15 million for international expansion

Romanian virtual assistants developer Druid raises USD 15 million for international expansion. Bucharest-based Druid, an end-to-end platform for building AI-driven conversational business applications, has raised USD 15 million in a Series A round. The funding will be used to fuel the company's international expansion, by actively hiring new talents, to support its accelerated growth (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]