Center supporting investigations into child abuse cases opens close to Bucharest

Center supporting investigations into child abuse cases opens close to Bucharest. A multidisciplinary center meant to support investigations into abuses against children opened in Săftica, north of Bucharest, under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office with the Ilfov Tribunal. Five institutions partnered for this project, started by Asociația pentru Victimele (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]