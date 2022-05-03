 
May 3, 2022

Center supporting investigations into child abuse cases opens close to Bucharest
Center supporting investigations into child abuse cases opens close to Bucharest.

A multidisciplinary center meant to support investigations into abuses against children opened in Săftica, north of Bucharest, under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office with the Ilfov Tribunal. Five institutions partnered for this project, started by Asociația pentru Victimele (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

