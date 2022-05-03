Posta Romana promises higher wages and investments in technology under new strategy
The new development strategy of the Romanian postal services company Posta Romana promises, besides personnel downsizing, higher wages and more investments in technology, Profit.ro reported. The document, already endorsed by the Government, provides for the implementation of actions for the (...)
