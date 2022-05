Romania's BCR Group reports 12.5% higher profit in Q1

Romania's BCR Group reports 12.5% higher profit in Q1. BCR Group, the financial group that operates the second-largest bank in Romania, part of Austria's Erste Group, reported that its net profit rose by 12.5% in Q1, compared to the same period last year, to RON 477.5 mln (EUR 96.5 mln). The lending and subsequently the income increased (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]