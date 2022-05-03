Romanian holding ROCA Industry pays EUR 14 mln for steel wire products plant
May 3, 2022
ROCA Industry (BVB: ROC1), a holding company set up by ROCA Investments that brings together Romanian companies producing construction materials, announced that it had sealed an agreement to take over the 100% stake in the wire products manufacturer Dial, from the company’s founder Vasile Rosu. (...)
