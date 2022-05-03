Romania’s railway company to repair Bucharest-Craiova segment under EUR 55 mln contract

Romania’s railway company to repair Bucharest-Craiova segment under EUR 55 mln contract. CFR Infrastructura, the company that handles Romania’s railway network, launched a tender for works to eliminate speed restrictions and restore the technical parameters of the 209-km route between Bucharest and Craiova. The estimated value of the works is RON 278 mln (some EUR 55 mln), not (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]