Weekly overview in pictures: PM, Parliament speakers visit Ukraine | Downtown Bucharest streets open to pedestrians | Memorandum for new bridge over Danube

Weekly overview in pictures: PM, Parliament speakers visit Ukraine | Downtown Bucharest streets open to pedestrians | Memorandum for new bridge over Danube. The week after Easter saw the visits of several high-ranking Romanian officials to Ukraine in a show of support for the country's northern neighbor, while the Romanian Government also signed a memorandum with Bulgaria for a new bridge over the Danube. In Bucharest, several downtown streets (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]