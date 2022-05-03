Bode: General Prosecutor’s Office conducts investigation after bugging device found in Raed Arafat’s office

Bode: General Prosecutor’s Office conducts investigation after bugging device found in Raed Arafat’s office. Interior Minister Lucian Bode declared on Tuesday that the General Prosecutor’s Office has conducted an investigation following the discovery of a microphone planted inside the ministerial office of Secretary of State Raed Arafat. “I couldn’t comment further on this subject, but I can assure you (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]