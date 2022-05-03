Bucharest events: Art Safari exhibition to feature work of avant-garde artist Marcel Iancu

An exhibition focused on the work of artist Marcel Iancu, one of the personalities who guided and defined avant-garde art in Romania and Israel, will open at Art Safari next week. The exhibition is curated by Raya Zommer-Tal, the director of the Janco Dada Museum in Ein Hod, Israel. The museum (...)