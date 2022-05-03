Poaching remains main threat to sturgeon populations in the Lower Danube
Sturgeon poaching remains rampant in the Lower Danube – Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine – and continues to threaten the most endangered group of fish species in the world, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Whilst there is a complete ban on sturgeon fishing in the Danube Basin, and (...)
