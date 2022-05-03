Bogdan Licu and Iulia Scantei voted as Constitutional Court judges on behalf of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate



Bogdan Licu and Iulia Scantei voted as Constitutional Court judges on behalf of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

The Chamber of Deputies elected on Tuesday current Deputy Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu for a 9-year term as Constitutional Court judge. Licu, the Social Democrats’ nominee for this position, was cleared for office by a 208 to 93 secret ballot vote. Licu replaces current Constitutional Court (...)