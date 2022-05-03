Exxon Mobil to sell its Romanian upstream unit to Romgaz. PM Ciuca: Neptun Deep perimeter gas to be extracted no later than 2026



The deal with Romgaz includes all shares in Exxon Mobil Exploration and Production Romania along with interest in the XIX Neptun Block offshore Romania Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday that it will sell its upstream unit in Romania to the gas producer Romgaz for over one billion US dollars,... (...)