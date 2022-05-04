Restructuring of Romanian power complex CEO: EUR 3.94 bln investments, coal-fired units maintained by end-2029

Restructuring of Romanian power complex CEO: EUR 3.94 bln investments, coal-fired units maintained by end-2029. The Romanian state has committed to sell 20% of the coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO) by the end of 2026, according to the company's Restructuring Plan, approved by the European Commission at the end of January and published on May 2. At the same time, according to the plan, the company (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]