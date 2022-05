DP World Invests $15M in Intermodal Terminal Near Aiud, Alba County

DP World Invests $15M in Intermodal Terminal Near Aiud, Alba County. DP World, one of the world’s biggest port operators, is set to invest $15 million in an intermodal terminal in Decea, near Aiud, which will connect the central area of Romania to Constanta harbour. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]