Bucharest mayor names young director to run famous local theater amid manager evaluation drama

Bucharest mayor names young director to run famous local theater amid manager evaluation drama. Alexandru Mâzgăreanu, a 35-year old Romanian stage director, was named the interim manager of the Nottara Theater in Bucharest, following the dismissal of longstanding former director Marinela Țepuș. Nottara Theater has long been one of the most appreciated institutions of its kind in Romania. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]