Owners inject EUR 2 mln in Elefant.ro as the online retailer's losses widen. Moldovan businessman Ion Sturza and the investment funds Olif și Catalyst Romania, as shareholders, increased by RON 9.9 mln (sone EUR 2 mln) to RON 74.9 mln (EUR 15 mln) the capital of Elefant Online - which operates the online store Elefant.ro. Millenium Gold Resources Limited, a vehicle of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]