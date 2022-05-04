Pavel Mărgărit and Associates : How can you incorporate an insurance and / or reinsurance broker in Romania?



Considering that the incorporation of a company in Romania that carries out its activity as insurance and / or reinsurance broker in Romania shall meet additional conditions regarding the registration and authorization in Romania, therefore we consider useful their brief presentation in this (...)