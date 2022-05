Romania Retail Sales Up 5.5% YoY in 1Q/2022

Romania Retail Sales Up 5.5% YoY in 1Q/2022. Retail sales, the most important barometer for private consumption, went up by 5.5% in unadjusted data year-over-year in the first three months of 2022 amid rising sales of car fuel in specialized stores (+9.8%), of non-food items (+7%) and food items, beverages and tobacco (+1.7%), in line (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]