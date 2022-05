Giant Pearson Buys Romania’s Foreign Language Learning App Mondly

Giant Pearson Buys Romania’s Foreign Language Learning App Mondly. A company of Brasov, founded in 2013 by two brothers, Tudor and Alexandru Iliescu, which has become, with its Mondly brand, a global leader on foreign language learning app market, has been acquired by British giant Pearson, the global leader of the learning services (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]