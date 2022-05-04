Romania’s Gopo 2022 winners: Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn wins best film trophy, Cristi Puiu is best director

Radu Jude's Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the winner of the Golden Bear at last year's Berlin International Film Festival, won the Best Feature Film trophy at this year's Gopo Awards, which reward the Romanian film industry. Meanwhile, Cristi Puiu won the