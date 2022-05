Sodexo cards can be used in IKEA stores, for the first time in Romania



Sodexo cards can be used in IKEA stores, for the first time in Romania.

Gusto and Gift card users can shop in all areas of the store for home furnishing solutions and Swedish delicacies Sodexo Romania, the local market leader in extra salary benefits to improve the quality of employees’ life, has closed a strategic partnership with IKEA, one of the largest (...)