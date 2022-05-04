EcoMin Spataru: Romania will become the first country that could use the newest version of Patriot system on the ground



The Minister of Economy Florin Spataru declared on Wednesday, in Prahova, that Romania will become the first country that could use the newest version of the Patriot anti-air and anti-missile defence system on the ground. He participated, along with the Minister of Defence Vasile Dincu, at the (...)