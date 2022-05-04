Films on political topics screened at Cinepolitica Nights in Bucharest this month

Films on political topics screened at Cinepolitica Nights in Bucharest this month. Cinepolitica Nights, the event dedicated to documentaries and feature films with political themes, returns to the Peasant Museum Cinema in Bucharest this month. The event is scheduled for May 10-12. This year’s selection includes two multi-award-winning Ukrainian productions, war dramas with SF (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]