Decathlon opens marketplace in Romania, targets over 150 local partners by end-2022

Decathlon opens marketplace in Romania, targets over 150 local partners by end-2022. Sporting goods retailer Decathlon launched an online marketplace dedicated to sports enthusiasts on its website decathlon.ro. More than 10,000 articles from over 50 local partners are currently available on the marketplace platform, and the company aims to increase the figures to over 150 local (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]