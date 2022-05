Distributie Energie Electrica Romania To Invest RON689M In Electricity Distribution Network Upgrades In 2022

Distributie Energie Electrica Romania To Invest RON689M In Electricity Distribution Network Upgrades In 2022. Distributie Energie Electrica Romania, the electricity distribution subsidiary of Electrica Group, has an investment plan of RON689 million for 2022, for the modernization and development of the electricity distribution system. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]