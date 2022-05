Chromosome Dynamics Shares To Start Trading on Multilateral Trading System On May 5

Chromosome Dynamics Shares To Start Trading on Multilateral Trading System On May 5. The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday said the shares of Chromosome Dynamics will start trading on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, under the stock ticker CHRD, on Thursday, May 5. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]