Video Game Developer Amber Reports 56% Higher Turnover, Of Nearly RON127M, For 2021

Video Game Developer Amber Reports 56% Higher Turnover, Of Nearly RON127M, For 2021. Romanian video game developer Amber on Wednesday said it ended 2021 with a turnover of RON126.8 million (USD$30.5 million), up 56% versus 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]