Microsoft Gold partner Tecknoworks moves to new office space and plans ongoing tech hires (press release)

Microsoft Gold partner Tecknoworks moves to new office space and plans ongoing tech hires (press release). Tecknoworks, a global technology consulting and delivery firm with Fortune 500 clients in Western Europe and North America, announces its relocation to new offices in Cluj, where it has maintained an active presence for over 20 years. Tecknoworks chose Cluj Business Campus because the office (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]